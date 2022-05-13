Group 1 glory up for grabs Advertising Feature

To host another Group 1 event on the back of our Newcastle Mile in February is very exciting. - Newcastle Harness Racing Club (NHRC) Secretary Manager Wayne Smith

HOMETOWN HEROES: World Air Race Champion Matt Hall will make a guest appearance at Friday night's final, along with recent Toyota Star Maker winner, local musician Max Jackson. Picture: Peter Stoop / Newcastle Harness Racing Club

Excitement is building as Newcastle Paceway prepares to host the final of the lucrative Group 1 TAB Regional Championships (Hunter Region) next Friday night, May 20.

The series was introduced in May 2020 during the first COVID lockdown allowing harness racing to continue in a regionalised format at that time, proving extremely popular with local harness racing participants. Now it its third year, the successful format returns with two rounds of heats having already been held over the last two Friday nights, with qualifiers to line up in the $100,000 final on Friday, May 20.

The Hunter is one of four regions which will host the regional championships throughout May culminating in the 'The Ultimate TAB Championship Final' at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday. May 28 where a further $100,000 prizemoney will be on offer.

The Hunter Region Championships are open to Australian bred pacers 4 years or older with a National Ratings Points up to 70, domiciled and trained in the Hunter & North West Zones.

"The Championships offer a great opportunity for local horses and trainers to compete at a Group 1 level with increased prizemoney also on offer for the heats and consolation finals," Newcastle Harness Racing Club (NHRC) Secretary Manager Wayne Smith said.

"To host another Group 1 event on the back of our Newcastle Mile in February is very exciting. We look forward to fielding a highly competitive Final with plenty of action both on and off the track."

In keeping with the regional champion theme, off track NHRC will celebrate some of the region's hometown heroes with World Air Race Champion Matt Hall making a guest appearance at Friday night's final, along with recent Toyota Star Maker winner, local musician Max Jackson performing for race-goers on the night.

"It's not every night you get the opportunity to rub shoulders with a world champion high performance pilot like Matt Hall," Wayne said.

"People will be able to say hello and have a quick chat about the upcoming leg of the World Air Race Championship being held on Lake Macquarie in November.

"And on-track patrons will have a chance to win an adrenaline-charged "Ride of your life" joyflight experience with the Matt Hall Racing Team.

"We're also excited to have Star Maker winner Max Jackson performing fresh from her win at Tamworth."

Toyota Star Maker has been a launch pad for some of Australia's biggest country stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan and Beccy Cole. 2012 winner Bob Corbett, another local product, will also perform off-track on Final night.

Racing starts next Friday night from 5pm with gates open an hour earlier.

Patrons can enjoy a meal from Pacers Restaurant with full bar and TAB facilities available at Newcastle Paceway with front row seats right on the home straight.