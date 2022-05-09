Crowds have been woeful at the Mariners this season - an average of 4296 - despite them making the finals. The Jets average crowd this season (4843) is also poor. However, the Mariners-Jets game on Saturday attracted 11,703 people. The Mariners ran a promotion in which members could "bring as many mates as they want to the game" for free. Which begs the question, are tickets too expensive? Or are too many people cheapskates?