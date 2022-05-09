Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

What's going on with Newcastle Jets and Newcastle Knights?

By Damon Cronshaw
May 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Fire: Newcastle Jets fans walking through Gosford last Saturday with a flare. A good contingent of Jets fans went to the match.

If only the Newcastle Jets were as hot as this flare being carried through Gosford on Saturday before the loss to rivals Central Coast Mariners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.