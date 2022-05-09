Seven days in rugby league: Albo hops into action. Vote-1 Reggie the rabbit

Regular Seven Days scribe Robert Dillon has his head buried in a dictionary after another failed attempt at Wordle, leaving the football writer to fill in the blanks.
I notice an article about the popularity of football jumpers, in particular retro kits.
Naturally, the iconic Knights 'Henny Penny' design makes the list. The classic Balmain 'Philips' jumper is there, so too the Dahdah Uniforms licorice allsorts Panthers abomination. Balmain aside, my pick is the North Sydney Bears 1991 number with the half collar. Group 11 wore the same strip. Growing up in Dubbo, I "borrowed" a cousin's rep jumper and thought I was king shit.
Souths tragic and Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese pulls a rabbit out of a hat in his bid to become PM. BTW - anyone else reckon Albo has more than a passing resemblance to Reggie the Rabbit, the Bunnies mascot?
Anyhow, Albo gets Souths supremo The Gladiator to do a voice over in a slick advertisement for the election. "I've known Anthony for more than 20 years. He is a life member of South Sydney and as loyal and passionate as you can get," Rusty says.
Good enough for me.
Vote-1 Reggie.
The Faiders may have long ditched the circa 1983 lime Woodgers jersey, but they turn back to the clock to collar the Dogs 14-4.
It was vintage Sticky Stuart in the lead-up, suggesting that it's time to blow up the bunker. Deadset the bloke would boo Santa Claus.
I settle in with eldest son BM (Bare Minimum) to watch his Slipperies take on the Pennies at the foot of the mountain. Pennies wrecking ball Moses Leota hits Junior Paulo that hard the Three Sisters shake.
I jump off the seat whenever the Panther on top of the stadium growls. Gets me every time.
NRL stats Rain Man David Middleton reveals Pennies skipper Isaah Yeo has won 48 of his last 50 games, the greatest 50-game run in premiership history.
Of course, the Slipperies win 22-20. BM trumpets "a week is a long time in rugby league dad."
The TAB is offering $1.95 for the Tigers with 15.5 start against the Silvertails at Brookie. I implore "The Bride" to mortgage the house.
In a good sign, my Kotara Tigers under-11s come from 2-0 down to pip Tiligerry 3-2.
Geoff Toovey is renowned as one of the most intense coaches in the history of the game. Toovs, it seems, has mellowed. On NRL 360 the one-time angry ant says he can't wait to see Trbojevic brothers Ben, Jake and Hamstring playing together for the first time.
Toovs, that's ridiculous!. There needs to be an investigation into this.
Forget Hamstring, younger brother Ben hogs the headlines as the Silvertails sneak home 36-22.
Bride, pack your bags, Merewether here we come!
The Knights wish they had stayed in God's Country after falling to the Cows 36-16 in Townsville to make it seven straight losses. On the plus side, they still have 12 more defeats to match the 19 straight under the watch of Nathan Brown from April 16, 2016 to March 5, 2017.
Browny thought he had it tough in guiding the Knights to three straight spoons.
The Sharkies' first XI is enough to topple the Once Were Warriors. Will Kennedy nearly decapitates Reece Walsh with a classic coathanger. Jesse Ramien doubles down with a shoulder to the noggin of Euan Aitken.
Three blind mice are more chance of finding the tryline than the Once Weres.
In Melbourne, the Storm overpower the Dragons 42-6. In other news, the sun rises in the east.
My youngest bloke, Mullet Boy, is distraught after learning that Josh Papalii has chopped off his long locks. All business now.
Next, mullet posterboy Ryan Papenhuyzen goes down with a gammy hammy.
"Who am I going to pick as captain in my Fantasy Footy team now," Mullet Boy mutters.
I suggest taking a look at the 2022 NRL Mullet Power Ranking (it does exist). No surprise. Papalli is No.1, followed by Papenhuyzen. Gold Coast Chargers skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui also makes the list.
I point to a bit of value in Tigers metre-eater and future immortal Kelma Tuilagi.
When it comes to sledging, few pull less punches than Gordy Tallis, especially when it comes to his old mentor, the super coach.
Apparently million dollar Titans back-rower David Fifita has hit up Wayne Bennett for some "advice".
Big Gordy, who happens to be an ambassador for the Titans, has none of it.
"If Wayne thinks he can fix him, honestly, I played the same position (as Fifita), he never taught me once how to play back row."
Can hold a grudge Gordy.
If the Tigers losing to the stinking Silvertails wasn't bad enough, Balmain Leagues Club is no more after being torched overnight. I can still picture it - Thursday night after training. Blocker, Kerry Hemsley and Mickey Neil sitting around the Queen Of The Nile pokie, schooner in hand. Good times.
Racing writer Scoop Kerry shares a story about Mark Davidson who trains panlickers out Brandy Hill way.
Mark and wife Mel have qualified several dogs for group finals without luck.
That all changes on Saturday night. Finally, Lektra Lad wins the group 3 Bob Payne Sprint for them at Wentworth Park during the bumper Million Dollar Chase program. A million bucks for a dog race. Madness.
"They were starting to call me Nathan Hindmarsh, We kept making the finals but couldn't win one."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
