I READ with interest the comments of Premier Dominic Perrottet, calling the NSW teachers' strike "incredibly disappointing" and that it was"inconveniencing mums and dads and children across NSW for political purposes".
I find it particularly offensive and "incredibly disappointing" that we have a Premier who, perhaps for political purposes, can ignore the fact that so many students are constantly inconvenienced on a day to day basis,by having to sit in the playground, or doing private study in the library, or being taught mathematics by a teacher trained in a different subject area, simply because there are not enough teachers available. I know COVID has made it more difficult, but teachers have been screaming out for years, well before COVID that this was going to happen, only to be ignored by this government.
I also find it "incredibly disappointing" that the failure of this government to at least try and rectify the staffing and workload levels, has made it so difficult for teachers to provide and for students to receive the best possible education.
I also find it "incredibly disappointing" that 15,000 teachers were forced to take this action. As a retired public school teacher of 42 years, with three children who are also dedicated public school teachers, I can honestly state that they are certainly under much more pressure, have many more tasks to do, many more problems to solve, and certainly feel less valued than I did in my time as a teacher.
I understand that in a survey by the teachers' union, some 70 per cent of teachers indicated that they would consider other careers if they were available. This is indeed disturbing and perhaps gives some insight into the frustration teachers are feeling. I also understand that entrance into teaching degrees are also down, but that resignations are up. This is what will affect students in the future, not teachers staging a one day strike.
While the government can blame the teachers' union for "inconveniencing mums and dads and children", who can they blame for the problems nurses, hospitals, paramedics, and transport staff. Perhaps a government that has neglected these vital services for so long should look more closely at itself for someone to blame.
I find it "incredibly disappointing" that the Premier and his government are failing to provide the best possible education for the students of NSW.
THERE will be many nurses across NSW experiencing mixed feelings about May 12, International Nurses Day.
On the one hand we remember our struggle towards professionalisation stemming back to Florence Nightingale. We might recall our excitement graduating to the status of nurse still filled with pride for the work we might do and the lives we would care for.
And yet we have been forced to take our rose-coloured glasses off and see the other hand which instead fills many of us with deep fear and much anger. It is 2022 and at Maitland we have a beautiful new hospital. Our nurses are at breaking point. Most shifts our registered nurses are either working down staff or rostered with assistants in nursing who can not be delegated accountability for patient care.
Like with any continued practice a culture emerges, and in this case a disconnect between what we signed up for and the building apathy we experience when we can not keep our patients well cared for or even safe. Some of the consequences; we leave our shifts knowing our patients have only had bed wipe washes for a week, no mouth care, not been positioned out of bed or received the right medication. This is becoming the new "norm".
Why don't our communities want more? Why are you all silent? Inside we are screaming! Yes ... Happy International Nurses Day!
WITH the recent news that since becoming Premier of NSW, Dominic Perrottet has promoted all but one of the Coalition MPs to promotional positions that have boosted their base pay rate of $169,000 per annum by between $21,000 and $160,000, depending on the position, I have a brilliant idea that will solve the current schoolteacher and nurses pay dispute.
Simply make all teachers deputy principals and all nurses matrons. There you have it, problem solved. Everyone gets a pay rise without anyone getting a pay rise!
IN support of Chris Everingham's letter to the editor recently, ("Serious' consultation needed", Letters, 4/5), I would offer my professional services, pro bono, to the Newcastle Council to be a party to any audit of all figures, physical, financial and social, re: Supercars.
I offer this for no other reason for or against the event, but just so I can professionally attest to Novocastrians, and put to bed once and for all, council's assertion that it is a financial and social success for ratepayers.
However, I will not hold my breath.
My similar offer to audit the financials, etc of the Newcastle light rail, as a stand alone in Newcastle, including the funding utilised from the lease of the port facilities, was given, even after condemnation by the NSW Auditor General, to Transport for NSW to perform, who incorporated "our Newcastle light rail" into the total NSW light rail statistics. Nothing to see here! This was absolutely tantamount to allowing "a fox audit the number of dead chickens in the hen house"!
Go figure "our" bureaucracy's treatment of us mushrooms and so much for the "community participation" the Newcastle Council keep telling us they endorse!
HERE we are again heading for a vote for the federal election in just under two weeks.
Yet again we face the crazy system of preferences. Most voters are faced with a smorgasbord of parties and independents, many of whom are plants by interest groups.
It is about time to allow voters to nominate a single candidate in the House of Representatives if they choose, as they can in the Senate. Reading the AEC information, on their website, it seems that if I chose a single party my vote is still valid as the AEC says an informal vote is one of the following, so any other votes are formal I assume;
A House of Representatives ballot paper is informal if:
So, it's about time the AEC confirmed that if I chose to nominate a single candidate, they will accept that as a valid vote and not allocate preferences. If I do not want to allocate preferences it should be my choice.
I THINK Alan Kendall, ("How the times have changed", Letters, 7/5), was unrealistic and harsh regarding the cost of buying a house. The cost of living was much more affordable in 1976.
IN reply to Mark Bowen, (Short Takes, 7/5), I would be naive if I didn't expect some feedback on my Short Take. No offence intended. Just want to show some of the extremes in relation to the tax man. I have mates that are tradies. Hope they don't tell me where to go next time I ring them. Don't know too many tradies that are struggling though. Just saying.
SURELY a bad hair day pic and the old "Labor can't be trusted with economy" rhetoric can't get this mob back in to office. I'm over all of these career politicians, but the "it's not my job" reference to the hose and bushfires doesn't sit well with me. Putting politics before people in danger of losing homes and life. I don't want those views representing me from the leader of the country.
WRONG, John Beach, (Short Takes, 7/5). The highest rate of 21.7 per centwas in 1990 - Keating was Treasurer in the Hawke Labor government. Using your analogy, Labor is not "clearly the leading player in our fiscal and monetary policy history".
NOW we have school children taking a day off lessons and marching for climate change, (just after an unwarranted teachers strike on Wednesday). How stupid! Who is filling their young heads with all this climate nonsense; parents, teachers, loony Greens? If we stop coal and gas tomorrow the effect on the climate is nil - zero - zilch - nothing! So just take a deep breath and get on with your lives.
IS it any wonder that interest in the A-League and our mighty Newcastle Jets is dwindling when our supposed local advocate for the Jets (NBN 3) couldn't even bother to find time to mention the fact that the Jets were about to take on CCM in a fierce local derby on Saturday night in their 20 minute sport report. Thanks for nothing NBN 3.
THE clear message from the election campaign so far is this: we need a new gaffer!
MAYBE it's time Phil Gardner stepped aside from running the Knights and the Rosellas. They are both at the bottom of the table. Both clubs need someone with rugby league knowledge, Phil
THEY only had one job, and they forgot.
