I find it particularly offensive and "incredibly disappointing" that we have a Premier who, perhaps for political purposes, can ignore the fact that so many students are constantly inconvenienced on a day to day basis,by having to sit in the playground, or doing private study in the library, or being taught mathematics by a teacher trained in a different subject area, simply because there are not enough teachers available. I know COVID has made it more difficult, but teachers have been screaming out for years, well before COVID that this was going to happen, only to be ignored by this government.