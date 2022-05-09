Newcastle Herald
Margaret River Gralyn Estate's Artizan Rare Muscat named wine of the year at London Wine Competition

By John Lewis
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:24am, first published May 9 2022 - 1:56am
TRIPLE LONDON TRIUMPH: Gralyn Estate owners Scott and Annette Baxter in their Margaret River vineyard.

THE London Wine Competition (LWC) this year attracted more than 1300 entries from 36 countries and the Western Australian Margaret River Gralyn Estate's Artizan Rare Muscat was crowned wine of the year.

