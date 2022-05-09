Margaret River Gralyn Estate's Artizan Rare Muscat named wine of the year at London Wine Competition

The $40 Ross Hill 2019 Pinnacle Chardonnay from central west NSW's Orange area was the best chardonnay. The $55 Gibson 2019 Barossa Valley Reserve Shiraz was the best shiraz. The best cabernet sauvignon was the $28 Moss Brothers 2019 Moses Rock Cabernet Sauvignon from Western Australia's Margaret River. The best pinot noir was the $80 Levantine Hill Estate 2019 Yarra Valley Pinot Noir.