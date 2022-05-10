IAN Kirkwood refuses to be lectured on climate change by a child (Greta Thunberg) or by a tax avoider (Mike Cannon-Brooks), ("Mike Cannon-Brooks, Atlassian and AGL", Opinion, 7/5).
While many coal-dependent Hunter workers will agree with Kirkwood, other Hunter residents will not. Surely, whether Cannon-Brookes' company Atlassian pays no tax in Australia while Cannon-Brooks makes billions, is beside the point.
Many argue that the incumbent Coalition, despite its election claims, is moving in the wrong direction on renewables. In fact, Stuart Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council, accuses the Coalition government of "economic crimes" by blocking renewable energy for nine years and preventing the uptake of tens of thousands of jobs in the renewable energy industry. At the same time, the Coalition is approving the opening of new coal mines and the development of gas fields it claims are "transitional".
With Europe weaning itself off Russian gas and oil in the next five years, renewable energy is set to take off. I consider it fortunate that Australia has enlightened billionaires like Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest, who, unlike the Coalition and Labor, wish to steer Australia rapidly away from dependence on fossil fuel energy.
JOHN Cooper, ("Renewables won't save us money", Letters, 6/5), suggests people concerned about power costs as we go down the renewable path should talk to residents in England and others.
I suspect that, like Germany, most European countries are rapidly ramping up their transition to renewables, and wishing they had previously done more, now they are being held to ransom by a war-mongering madman controlling their fossil fuels supply and cost.
Even China has just recently significantly upgraded its renewable agenda. But South Australia is a more appropriate example anyway. They averaged 63 percent renewables last year on their grid, and their wholesale power price has gone from always the dearest to one of the lowest.
They are now planning for renewables to provide 100 per cent of their demand in the near future, and ultimately 200 per cent, with the rest exported to other states. These targets are dependent on a new interconnector between SA and NSW, one of John's concerns about transmission, but these costs will easily be offset by decades of cheaper power.
I would recommend the Renew Energy website to anyone desiring a more detailed analysis, as John has done, of any aspect of renewable energy.
IN response to Greg Blue, ("Good and bad from council", Letters, 6/5), you are so correct with what you say. They are to be commended for the playground update at Speers Point. My little grandson loves it.
The problems are with the roads and transport. The proposed basketball stadium at Hillsborough/Charlestown is said to be the best stadium in Australia if it gets passed by the RPP (Regional Planning Panel).
There is hardly any access to the stadium from west of the lake, only an hourly bus that ceases of an evening. There has been no consideration by council or anyone else on how to get people from west of the lake.
There has been no consideration regarding transport and roads surrounding the stadium. A local street, Waratah Avenue, will not cope with all the cars, buses and trucks especially as it has a five-tonne weight limit. Neither will the busy Hillsborough Road which is congested most of the time. Council needs to look at all aspects of a new or updated proposal.
ANOTHER week of the election campaign and it would seem that once again much of the media focus is on another "gaffe" by Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
It's absurd to think that his failure to recall the exact details of Labor's NDIS policy in some way can reflect negatively on him as a leader and potentially PM but that seems to be the narrative getting pushed by some sections of the media.
In terms of leadership qualities we have seen Scott Morrison in action over three years and it can best be described as poor.
Whether it was during the bushfire crisis ("I don't hold a hose"), the pandemic ("it's not a race") and more recently the floods, he has failed on all accounts as a leader to make swift, decisive decisions which could've saved lives. Always quick to blame others or state "it's not my job" seems to be his default excuse.
A lack of leadership (or lack of will) in implementing a Federal Integrity Commission and also a lack of real understanding of women's issues related to attitudes and incidences within Parliament are also damning of his "leadership".
It would seem in the whole conversation during this election campaign that Morrison's performance as PM over three years is not part of the discussion when it should be right up there.
THROUGH recent consultation on the city's community strategic plan, Newcastle 2040, and cycling plan, our community told us they want to increase safe and active movement across the city.
This feedback reflects a consistent shift in community priorities over the last five years towards the promotion of active transport and shared public spaces.
This contrasts with views expressed in the Newcastle Herald's editorial, ("Another view of street shared spaces", Opinion, 4/5), about the need to "cater for cars" and concerns about lower speeds.
Lower speed limits in populous areas are being effectively implemented not only throughout Australia, but across the world. Research has demonstrated that the risk to pedestrians and cyclists is significantly reduced when vehicle speeds are lowered. This is reflected in Transport for NSW data that shows the chance of survival for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 50 km/h is just 10 per cent while for a vehicle at 30 km/h this jumps to a 90 per cent survival rate.
Additionally, studies published in the Australasian College of Road Safety have demonstrated that concerns around travel times are unfounded. A review of travel data in Sydney showed that a reduction of speed limits from 50km/h to 30 km/h over a 14km urban journey affected travel time by less than one minute.
The NSW government has shown support to fund projects that promote a greater balance between vehicle traffic and people through the Streets as Shared Spaces program, including $500,000 towards the Darby Street trial.
This trial will provide active feedback on the success of transport management through a local centre and help guide future projects around the city.
WHEN is the current government going to give a commitment to implement all recommendations of the Royal Aged Care Royal Commission? There can be no greater investment from governments towards the care of Australians who have paid taxes all their working lives. Both retirees and the staff who look after these retirees deserve better. Invest in the future of Australians with proper care and remunerate employees with better wages and conditions.
"WE have the oldest demographic.... and no access to a GP on the weekends" complains Pub Test panellist Gordon Grainger, a "staunch Liberal" who looks certain to once again vote against his own best interests and elect a party that got him into that mess and which has little intention of ever changing that situation for him. Gordon, you need to consider voting for candidates in both houses who have you and your health care as a priority.
HEY, that is your job Albo!
MY mother was a smart woman, you couldn't pull the wool over her eyes. My mother told me when the Parliamentary elections are in full swing the Independents' are wolves in sheep's clothing. I found out she was right.
THE Herald's front page story, ("Major parties 'failing' young people on housing and climate", Herald, 10/5), about the mental health of our young people is distressing, but understandable. I notice that the climate is high on their list of worries and this, in my opinion, is due to the alarmism that has been fed to them by the leftist media and, apparently, some teachers. As I have previously stated, this is tantamount to child abuse.
IN reply to City of Newcastle's David Clark, ("Economic pressures at play", Letters, 7/5), regarding the $17 million Art Gallery extensions it was stated this will attract an additional 88,000 visitors (roughly 7300 per month) to the city annually with a forecast increase in the regional economy of $3.7 million per annum, perhaps council could develop a package deal incorporating the vineyards and Port Stephens so these organisations can realise this forecast increase in visitors and revenue following completion of the Art Gallery extension.
THE second TV debate was a farce. As for the moderator, she would have been better employed watching Days of our Lives. If we are to have more of this I suggest rules, three minutes to answer a question and then microphone is turned off, the right of reply one minute and then no microphone.
