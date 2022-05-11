Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Nagisa Japanese Restaurant is opening ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar at Honeysuckle in June

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 11 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taiyo Namba and the Nagisa team are opening ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar at Honeysuckle in June.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.