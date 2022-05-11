Taiyo Namba and the Nagisa team are opening ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar at Honeysuckle in June.
It will be located next door to Nagisa Japanese Restaurant, at the site of the former Thai Square. It's pronounced "ah-pay" which, Namba says, "means fire in indigenous Japanese".
Yakitori is one of the most popular dishes in Japan. Meat, fish or vegetables are seasoned then placed on a skewer, grilled over a charcoal fire, and served with an accompanying sauce of your choice.
"There is something to be said about cooking in its simplest form," Namba said.
"All houses in Japan traditionally had an 'irori' (fire pit) in the middle of their house and around this the way of life was formed.
"At ÂPÉ, we are focusing all our cooking on this ethos. The customers can see our chefs cooking in the centre of the restaurant, over flames.
"It's an intimate process between the chef and produce, slowly transforming it from its raw state."
Here is were Nicolas Pedemonte steps in. He has been appointed head chef at ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar, a step up from his sous chef role at Nagisa - and a well-deserved one, says Namba, who is full of praise for the Chilean-born chef.
All produce used at ÂPÉ will be sourced locally from the Hunter Valley.
"ÂPÉ will be an establishment that highlights local produce through honest cooking; where farm to plate runs through its veins; where we will be talking to the farmers every week; and where the menu changes daily within each season," Namba said.
"We want to get it just right."
Architect Ben Berwick, who also designed Nagisa and sister restaurant Susuru Ramen & Gyoza, says that at ÂPÉ it is fire that acts as the "catalysing agent between element and dish".
"Similarly, it gives warmth, brings people together, catalyses relationships," he said.
"Fire is heat and light. We want to replicate a warm light within the space to bring together people and design.
"Yakitori is elemental. The design riffs off this, using base, natural elements with low embodied energy - from mycelium wall panels, to leather made from pineapples, set on a stripped back base build that echoes tenancies of past."
Namba says ÂPÉ is a "dream restaurant that we have envisioned for some time".
"I love going out, eating good food and having fun with good company, and I often think there could be even better places to eat out and have fun - with my team I am in a position to be able to create such spaces," he said.
"Susuru was established by us in 2017. The depth of work that goes into each ramen is a chef's dream. We are looking to expand the Susuru brand but there'll be more about that at a later date."
