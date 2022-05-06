Ice, coke 'courier' out next month

A STOCKTON man found with methamphetamine, cocaine and $32,000 in cash will be released from jail next month after prosecutors could not rule out the possibility he was acting as a courier.
Zane Christopher Holding, 25, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime after he emerged from the shadows in Raymond Terrace last year and walked right into undercover police.
Advertisement
The officers called out to Holding to stop, but he took off and discarded a red bag in the backyard of a nearby home. He was quickly arrested and a search of the bag revealed 100 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine and more than $32,000 in cash.
Other charges relating to LSD and buprenorphine found in the bag were taken into account when he was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday.
Judge Donna Woodbourne jailed Holding for a maximum of two years, with a non-parole period of 12 months. With time served, Holding will be eligible for parole in late June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.