Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Adero, Coles, confirm underpayment class actions alive despite 2021 High Court and retrospective 'casuals' Fair Work changes

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
May 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Arthur casuals case dead, but others still proceeding

UNDERPAYMENT class actions against Coles and Woolworths are still in the courts and heading to trial, despite last year's retrospective laws on casual labour and a subsequent High Court decision supposedly killing the push that employers criticised as "double dipping".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.