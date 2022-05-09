Clayton Harmey scores strong double at Newcastle

Ideal Sports Girl broke through and Comet Crusader made it two wins on the trot for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Ideal Sports Girl had three placings in five starts for Harmey since coming from New Zealand and the four-year-old mare finally delivered on her promise with a front-running victory for driver Blake Hughes by 2.4 metres in a mile rate of 1:56:2.
Comet Crusader was even more impressive, powering to a 7.9m win in 1:54:3 for Grace Panella from a one-one sit in the last. It followed a similar victory at the track from the three-year-old colt on April 29.
Mykindoffeeling won on debut for the Louth Park stables of Darren Elder, giving the trainer the quinella in the third race.
A long-time competitor in Tasmania, and before that Queensland, the five-year-old mare made the most of a one-one sit to surge late and defeat stablemate Lord Bazalup by 3.6m for driver Brad Elder.
Man From Braavos made it an Elder family double with a breakthrough win for trainer Melanie Elder in the eighth.
Driver Joe Taaffe held the front with Man From Braavos, which was strong late to hold out Harmey-trained favourite Abdicate and win for the first time in nine starts since coming to Elder from Queensland.
Sydney trainer-driver Brian Portelli had a winning double on the day with two-year-old Agiftfromtheangels and Smaltese.
Meanwhile, prizemoney at Friday night Newcastle meetings will jump from $8976 to $9792 per race from July under a $15 million injection statewide announced by Harness Racing NSW.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
