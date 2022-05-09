Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien will be on the lookout for a new right-hand man with assistant Willie Peters set to leave the club.
Peters has signed on to become head coach of Super League club Hull KR.
A former Rabbitohs and Dragons player, the 43-year-old joined the Knights as an assistant in 2020.
He will depart the club at the end of this season.
"I'm really pleased for Willie, and it's a great appointment that is thoroughly deserved," O'Brien said.
"Not only is Willie a great coach, he is also a great mate. He has been loyal confidant to me, especially in tough times."
O'Brien said Peters had showed attributes required to be a head coach during his time at the Knights.
"Willie has a natural understanding of both the player and the person, he connects well to the entire club through his passion and determination to succeed," O'Brien said.
"These are great traits to carry forward into his head coaching role with Hull KR.
"On behalf of everyone at the Knights, I want to personally thank Kera, Mason and Jaxon.
"They have supported Willie by moving their lives to Newcastle and have become an integral part of our club."
Peters, who spent part of his playing career in the Super League, said he harboured a desire to return to the Northern Hemisphere competition.
"I always had an ambition to go back and coach in the Super League. When the opportunity came up, it just felt right," he said.
"I've got so many good memories of when I played in Super League, I'm just grateful for the opportunity and I can't wait to come back over there.
"I'm joining a team that's well established and definitely on the rise."
The Knights face the Bulldogs on Friday night.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
