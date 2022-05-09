Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle assistant Willie Peters to leave Knights to take over Super League club Hull KR

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 9 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEPARTING: Knights assitant Willie Peters, left, with head coach Adam O'Brien, centre.

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien will be on the lookout for a new right-hand man with assistant Willie Peters set to leave the club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.