Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon has complained to the Australian Electoral Commission after people in wheelchairs were forced to vote on the street outside the CBD's only pre-poll centre.
Ms Claydon posted a message on Twitter showing voters in wheelchairs filling out ballots on the footpath outside the voting centre in King Street after pre-poll opened on Monday.
"This is seriously not OK @AusElectoralCom," Ms Claydon tweeted.
"It's 2022 & it's a Federal election, so why can't people with disabilities be afforded the same opportunity to vote with privacy inside the Newcastle early voting centre?
"Officials doing their best but total lack of access."
The Labor MP has also written to the AEC to complain.
The AEC said in a reply on Twitter: "Hi Sharon, thanks for getting in touch. We do our best to make early voting centres as accessible as possible but this isn't always possible, particularly when lining up venues at short notice.
"Accessibility details for each polling place are listed on our website.
"In Newcastle, as you've pointed out the King St polling place doesn't have additional accessibility options. In the area, accessible early voting centres are located in Charlestown and Maryland."
Ms Claydon pointed out that the pre-poll centre was "around the corner" from a National Disability Insurance Scheme office, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Services NSW and "surrounded by disability service providers ... so little wonder lots of people with disabilities trying to vote here".
"PS Maryland & Charlestown are not conveniently close," she wrote.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
