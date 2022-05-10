Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Crime Files with John Ure: a Falcon in Lake Macquarie and a talking fish

By John Ure
May 10 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lion Hearted: Then Cardiff Lions Club president John Ure [right] making a presentation to long-time member Eric Merrion in 1977.

John Ure, born and raised in Adamstown, was a NSW Police detective in the Hunter throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. Here's his latest crime file - a sequel to his story last week about a murder at Kilaben Bay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.