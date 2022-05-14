Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Newcastle country singer Grayson makes his mark in Nashville

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 14 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSPIRED: Grayson (aka Michael Edser) has released a new single.

Newcastle-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Grayson (aka Michael Edser) has released his first new song in two years, Unsolved Mystery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.