Injured player-coach Adam Hughes looks for Valentine to build after troubled start

Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes is ruing his luck after breaking his arm ahead of a busy schedule of matches, which includes a trip to Maitland on Wednesday night.
Hughes was injured in a challenge during the 2-0 loss to Weston on April 24, ruling him out for an estimated six weeks.
He missed Valentine's 4-1 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park last Sunday and could be out for six more games in the Northern NSW NPL, as well as Australia Cup matches, as Phoenix brace for a barrage of catch-up clashes.
Valentine have been hit hardest by the rain-marred opening nine rounds of the season, playing just four times. They have beaten Adamstown and Lake Macquarie but fallen to Weston and Magic.
They face a stern test in their first catch-up, taking on third-placed Maitland, who had the bye on the weekend, at Cooks Square Park from 7.45pm on Wednesday in their round five match.
Hughes said his underdone side made errors they would not normally make in Sunday's loss to Magic, then compounded the situation by missing chances.
"We're not moving as freely and sharply as we should be, which is understandable because of the stop-start nature of the season," Hughes said.
"We need to build match fitness and grind out some results at the same time.
"It's probably what's cost us," he said of the washouts.
"It's like another pre-season build for us right now.
"It's been tough on everyone, I suppose, but there are teams who've had a lot more consistency than what we've been able to get.
"That's with training as well. It's been complicated getting on the park for training, so it's not been good, but we've been trying to make the best of it."
Last in 2021, Valentine are expected to climb the ladder this year after gaining quality additions, including former Maitland players Nick Cowburn, Dean Heffernan, Ryan Clarke and Carl and Liam Thornton.
The Magpies, with 11 points from six games, are full strength and rested after a 3-3 draw with unbeaten leaders Charlestown in round eight on April 30.
Assistant coach Gavin Wolfe said while Hughes was "a massive loss" for Valentine, the Magpies were wary of the other experienced players in the Phoenix line-up, including former Maitland premiership star Matt Thompson.
"We've certainly talked about that," Wolfe said.
"While some of the guys are getting on in age, they are all smart footballers.
"Smart footballers can sometimes win you games in this league, and I certainly consider them a chance for the top five this year and that's how we'll be treating them on Wednesday night."
