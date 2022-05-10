Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter students sit NAPLAN test online for the first time

PB
By Paige Busher
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Day: St James' Primary School year five students Bella Antcliff, Isaac Dean and Jemima Kelly completed their first NAPLAN test. Picture: Simone De Peak

Students sat their first NAPLAN test on Tuesday, but this time not a pen or paper was in sight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.