LETTERS: Ways you can cut the cost of living by being a bit smarter

With Flybuys you get rewards much quicker, plus if you use a Coles-branded card you also get extra points plus targeted specials every week. Things like free products for new lines that are introduced, five per cent off fruit and vegetables, half price goods, five per cent discount on gift cards and more from time to time. Personally, I transfer my points to Virgin Rewards and recently had my first "escape" from COVID lockdowns with return business class seats to Melbourne for a weekend at the Flemington racing carnival. The passenger next to me was a pensioner in his 80s who had saved up his points for two years to get a business class flight to Perth where he was moving to be with relatives. I also have Masterchef knives, saucepans and now Kitchen Aid oven trays for zero cost. I'm donating any extras I don't need to Vinnies.