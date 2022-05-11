We need our politicians to do better: Anglican Bishop of Newcastle

Government has access to immense resources and holds significant power. Government and the public service must be accountable to ensure they are acting in the best interests of Australians. A properly resourced, well-structured and independent commission against corruption (ICAC) generates increased assurance about the integrity of those vested with great power and influence. But introducing an ICAC is not enough. A public service used to be politically neutral, relying on well-skilled professionals to advise government without fear or favour. That model has been eroded, through political influence over senior public service appointments and a temptation for governments to have a public service that reflects its political character. All political parties should promote public service neutrality.