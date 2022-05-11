We need our politicians to do better: Anglican Bishop of Newcastle

I have lost count of the number of times I have heard that religion and politics don't mix. Yet, it is essential that, while no religious group should hold disproportionate sway in a pluralist secular democracy, they are as entitled as any voter to be passionate about social justice and community improvement.
For this reason, I am actively encouraging Anglicans to raise issues with election candidates as we move towards a federal election.
Be transparent and accountable. I urge our politicians to apply the same rigour to their work and the work of the public service as the Royal Commission processes have applied to institutions, organisations, and companies across the nation.
Government has access to immense resources and holds significant power. Government and the public service must be accountable to ensure they are acting in the best interests of Australians. A properly resourced, well-structured and independent commission against corruption (ICAC) generates increased assurance about the integrity of those vested with great power and influence. But introducing an ICAC is not enough. A public service used to be politically neutral, relying on well-skilled professionals to advise government without fear or favour. That model has been eroded, through political influence over senior public service appointments and a temptation for governments to have a public service that reflects its political character. All political parties should promote public service neutrality.
Prioritise the service sectors in crisis. There is an urgent need to support the aged and disability care sectors. Forecasts suggest that 110,000 aged care workers will be needed within the next decade, with competing demand from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), general health sector, and broader community services sector.
Modelling by the Aged Care Royal Commission shows that the existing $18 billion government commitment to aged care won't sustain a future system. The NDIS processes around consumer plans indicate a focus on rationing financial resources, rather than responding flexibly to changing client need.
The entire health and wellbeing system remains fundamentally disjointed, with a lack of integration between the health sector, aged care and disability care. This lack of integration is further exacerbated for service providers - especially those such as Newcastle Anglican that provides aged care and disability services - having to navigate significant differences across the already complex accreditation framework for each sector. Neither political party has yet provided clear long-term funding plans that give people needing support the confidence that providers will be able to recruit and retain sufficient and suitably qualified staff to address the above issues.
Enable long-term solutions through multi-party planning. Australians are facing too many crises, from the climate through to housing. This reflects a failure of long-term planning.
Whether they are renting or buying, individuals and families are struggling to find appropriate, affordable housing. This issue has been before every level of government for more than a decade, but no action has been sufficient to address the problem.
Long-term and multi-party planning is needed to create confidence that, despite future changes in government, there is a clear commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens through secure housing options.
Through our Samaritans agency and partnership with Anglicare Australia, we recently produced a snapshot of rental affordability, which incredibly revealed that there were only 11 affordable housing options on a given March weekend for a couple with children on a minimum wage, with no affordable options for a person on a Disability Support Pension or Youth Allowance.
The climate crisis is also of great significance to the region. Many people can imagine a future where there is great reliance on renewable electricity, but they cannot imagine what jobs they and their children might have. Strong multi-party planning is essential for the Hunter. Church leaders have called on government to transform the energy system towards 100 per cent renewable electricity while delivering a planned and just transition for energy workers.
Be brave and inclusive. I firmly believe that Australia could and should be providing model anti-discrimination legislation for other nations to copy. Instead, transgender citizens continue to be used as political pawns. LGBTIQA+ citizens report significantly heightened concerns whenever they are objectified in the media, and the same-sex marriage plebiscite was shattering for many.
We need to take seriously the effect of discrimination on LGBTIQA+ people, noting that: 60 per cent of LGB students report experiencing verbal homophobic abuse; LGB citizens are almost five times more likely to have attempted suicide; and transgender citizens are 15 times more likely.
The rhetoric of political leaders can make a profound difference to the safety of these citizens and their allies, yet there is little confidence that either of the major political parties will ensure strong anti-discrimination legislation.
So, as we move towards the election, I encourage all people to contact their political candidates and demand more.
Quite simply, we need to do better.
