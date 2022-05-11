Newcastle Herald
We must demand that our politicians do better: Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Peter Stuart

By Peter Stuart
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:36am, first published 3:00am
We need our politicians to do better: Anglican Bishop of Newcastle

I have lost count of the number of times I have heard that religion and politics don't mix. Yet, it is essential that, while no religious group should hold disproportionate sway in a pluralist secular democracy, they are as entitled as any voter to be passionate about social justice and community improvement.

