Newcastle Rugby League: Last-placed Western Suburbs hope to 'reset' season after seven-game losing streak

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 12 2022 - 4:00am
Wests hope to 'reset' season after seven-game losing streak

WESTERN SUBURBS coach Todd Lowrie hopes a weekend off will help his squad "refresh" and comeback with a "new outlook on the competition" because "everybody hates losing".

