Wests hope to 'reset' season after seven-game losing streak

WESTERN SUBURBS coach Todd Lowrie hopes a weekend off will help his squad "refresh" and comeback with a "new outlook on the competition" because "everybody hates losing".
The Rosellas are yet to register a win from seven appearances this year and sit outright last on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
Advertisement
Wests join 2022 leaders Maitland, Cessnock and Lakes on the sidelines for a mid-season break with all other clubs playing catch-up fixtures on Sunday.
"We have a couple of days off [training] this week and don't play this weekend," Lowrie said.
"Hopefully we can go and regroup, reset and refresh. Then comeback with a new outlook on the competition. Everybody hates losing."
The Rosellas went through a similar experience 12 months ago, dropping their opening six matches.
However, they were able to turn things around in 2021 and went on an unbeaten run to move inside the top five before the competition was eventually cancelled because of COVID.
"The one thing we did really well last year, even when we were losing, was training really well," Lowrie said.
"That's the challenge for these guys and the only way to turn it around is to turn it around."
Wests have scored just 34 points, only once reaching double figures, and conceded 158 with Lowrie citing a "lack of confidence".
Rosellas captain Ben Stone (broken eye socket) remains in the casualty ward along with several others, including hooker Joe Lumb (ankle).
Ross Haidle is due back soon while Liam Wiscombe and Brock Gardner (NSW Cup) were recently called up for the Knights.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.