Dunmore Lang College is a not-for-profit Residential College affiliated with Macquarie University.

SUPPORT IN TRANSITION: Living in a residential college when you move away from home to university provides community and support that will ensure you feel welcomed from day one.

Moving from school to university is a significant milestone and one of the major transition periods in a young student's life.



Your most important decision is choosing to study at university. The next is choosing the right place to live while studying.

Staff at Dunmore Lang College know it can be daunting to imagine leaving home.



Especially after the uncertainty of the last two years, which has added a significant layer of stress not experienced by previous students completing Year 12.



At the same time, you deserve to feel proud of your achievements and the ways in which you have overcome these.



This resilience, and the new abilities you have developed are important skills for the future.

Finding a community to support this transition, help you achieve your best, and create a home away from home is easier than you might think.



Will Frazer came from rural NSW to Dunmore Lang College straight from high school and remembers how important the extra support was for him.



"College really helped me with that transition through the events, becoming familiar with the university, and making friends really quickly, which for someone leaving home for the first time was really important," he said.

Living in an academic community ensures you have friends to study with, small group and individual tutoring, and experienced staff to help with the transition to university study.

"My experience of living in College has been fun, I've made lots of friends and my studies were much easier due to the extra support," George Kazolis said looking back on his time living at Dunmore Lang College.

In addition, there are weekly cultural, social, and sporting activities plus events throughout the year including the Annual Ball, formal dinners, and celebrations of the community as well as student achievements.

Each year, Dunmore Lang College welcomes new students from Australia and internationally providing unique opportunities to interact and learn from others as well as building a network of connection when you decide to travel.



Coming from regional NSW, Zac Conden values these opportunities.

"It's cool you are living next door to people who have lived completely different lives, and you can learn so much about people and the world we live in," he said.



Leaving home to study at university is a challenge, but Dunmore Lang College provides the extra support and connections that will guide you through university and put certainty back in the equation.

