Atwea College (formerly Workers Educational Association - Hunter) is one of the largest providers of community-based adult learning in NSW.
At Atwea College, you can enhance your work skills, complete high school or learn something for fun.
From innovative learning programs to niche skills training, Atwea provides students with flexible and innovative courses and accredited courses.
There are literally hundreds of learning options available from classroom, practical, outdoors, online or in your workplace... the choice can be yours.
Atwea's positive impact on the community comes from its ability to offer diverse learning options in an individualised way that ultimately changes lives.
Take Ken Schuck for example, who wanted a change of career. Ken currently runs his own electrical business, however, the physical side of the job is becoming more difficult.
Ken enrolled in the Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability) at the Atwea Tuncurry Campus in 2021. The opportunity to help someone improve their quality of life appealed to him.
This course prepared him to work with the disabled, covering topics such as the legal and ethical implications when working, the human body, access and inclusion for the participant, family and carers, First Aid, CPR and Work Health & Safety procedures.
Ken had four lessons in the classroom before COVID hit and forced him to resume his studies with Atwea online.
Although Ken preferred to learn in a classroom environment, he was able to complete the course online with support from the staff at Atwea Tuncurry, his sister and his daughter.
At the moment, Ken is doing both his electrical work and his disability support work. As he winds down his electrical business he is hoping to work more in the disability sector.
He is also learning how to be a swimming teacher and hopes to teach people with challenges in their life how to swim. He chose to study at Atwea for the availability and affordability and looks forward to a happy and healthy future.
Ken believes a successful day is when he is a good father, has a meaningful day with a participant and he is confident, happy and treats people in the way he would like to be treated.
In his spare time, he volunteers for Surfing the Spectrum.
It's a fun day for the children, parents and volunteers.
He believes the ocean to be a place of healing.
Come along to the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo at Newcastle Racecourse on May 19 and see what Atwea College can offer you.
For more information visit www.atwea.edu.au or call (02) 4925 4200.
CAREER Links will host the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo on Thursday, May 19 at the Newcastle Racecourse.
The Career Expo is the largest event of its kind in the region, attracting local and interstate universities and colleges from leading education and training providers.
Over 4000 Students from all school sectors are expected to attend looking for information about future careers.
Attending the Career Expo gives students the opportunity to gain an insight into the realm of further education, training and skill sets required by Industries as part of their journey toward learning and employment.
The Career Expo is open to parents and community members from 1pm to 3pm. Entry is $5 per person.
"The contribution of the sponsors for this event is integral to its ongoing success," Career Links Events Manager Ashlee Kelly said.
"Special thanks to our Platinum Sponsor the University of Newcastle. Gold Sponsors Avondale University, NSW Department of Education, TAFE NSW. Silver Sponsors Defence Force Recruiting, Charles Sturt University and RDA Hunter. Their support ensures that Career Links will continue to offer our Youth the chance to explore Career options and gives Career Links the opportunity to continue to expand the EXPO each year."
For further information visit www.newcastlecareerexpo.com.au or contact 02 4967 1050.
Dunmore Lang College is a not-for-profit Residential College affiliated with Macquarie University.
Moving from school to university is a significant milestone and one of the major transition periods in a young student's life.
Your most important decision is choosing to study at university. The next is choosing the right place to live while studying.
Staff at Dunmore Lang College know it can be daunting to imagine leaving home.
Especially after the uncertainty of the last two years, which has added a significant layer of stress not experienced by previous students completing Year 12.
At the same time, you deserve to feel proud of your achievements and the ways in which you have overcome these.
This resilience, and the new abilities you have developed are important skills for the future.
Finding a community to support this transition, help you achieve your best, and create a home away from home is easier than you might think.
Living in a residential college provides community and support that will ensure you feel welcomed from day one.
Will Frazer came from rural NSW to Dunmore Lang College straight from high school and remembers how important the extra support was for him.
"College really helped me with that transition through the events, becoming familiar with the university, and making friends really quickly, which for someone leaving home for the first time was really important," he said.
Living in an academic community ensures you have friends to study with, small group and individual tutoring, and experienced staff to help with the transition to university study.
"My experience of living in College has been fun, I've made lots of friends and my studies were much easier due to the extra support," George Kazolis said looking back on his time living at Dunmore Lang College.
In addition, there are weekly cultural, social, and sporting activities plus events throughout the year including the Annual Ball, formal dinners, and celebrations of the community as well as student achievements.
Each year, Dunmore Lang College welcomes new students from Australia and internationally providing unique opportunities to interact and learn from others as well as building a network of connection when you decide to travel.
Coming from regional NSW, Zac Conden values these opportunities.
"It's cool you are living next door to people who have lived completely different lives, and you can learn so much about people and the world we live in," he said.
Leaving home to study at university is a challenge, but Dunmore Lang College provides the extra support and connections that will guide you through university and put certainty back in the equation.
For more information visit www.dunmorelangcollege.nsw.edu.au.
If you have ever wondered what a career in the Navy, Army or Air Force looks like, then you probably aren't alone. With a breadth of career options available, the volume of choice can be overwhelming.
The good news is that there is something for everyone, with work streams available across engineering, trades, healthcare, aviation, and much more.
The ADF, made up of Navy, Army and Air Force, works as a joint force in defence of our nation, its borders and coastline, as well as providing support during humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, and helping communities affected by natural disasters.
With highly trained personnel and technically-advanced vessels, vehicles, aircraft and weapons systems, this is a career path unlike any other.
Whether you're interested in working on land, at sea or in the air, there are many aspects of an ADF career that are comparable to civilian employment.
For instance, when you're not working in a deployed situation you can expect to work at one of the many military bases around Australia.
Defence supports flexible working arrangements for many of its members.
While you may be expected to work on a full-time basis, there is also the ability to work from home, work from another location or work outside your normal core hours.
This can help you manage your time when life changes. There is also the option to work part-time with 'reserve' roles that give you more time to maintain your current lifestyle and commitments.
In the Navy, you'll be part of a uniquely supportive community, travelling the world and exploring new cultures.
The Army will give you the chance to take part in military exercises at home and overseas, working with communities in need or preparing for a role at the forefront of defensive operations.
In the Air Force, you could be working with cutting edge aero technology, managing cargo logistics or assisting with aeromedical evacuations anywhere in the world.
Some of the benefits you'll enjoy include:
Earn a good salary from day one, plus generous superannuation and a comprehensive package of allowance and benefits that are hard to match in the civilian world.
Get paid while doing your training, with the pay increasing once it is completed and continuing to increase with rank and seniority.
Whether you are considering a role with the Navy, Army or Air Force, you will be rewarded with experiences unlike anything else, new skills and qualifications that will stay with you throughout your career.
To find out more call 13 19 01 or visit defencejobs.gov.au.