Man arrested over alleged attack on supermarket worker

A man is in hospital under police guard over an alleged attack on a supermarket worker at Wallsend this week.
Police arrested the 36-year-old on University Drive at Birmingham Gardens on Monday night, before he was taken to the Mater Hospital.
The Herald understands he required hospital treatment due to a substance in his system.
The man is accused of attacking a 52-year-old employee of Coles at Wallsend Village shopping centre about 2.30pm on Monday.
The 52-year-old was assessed at the Kokera Street scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
He was unconscious when emergency crews arrived and NSW Ambulance told the Herald on Monday the man went into cardiac arrest a short time after the incident.
Police said on Tuesday the man's condition had improved and he was listed as serious, but stable.
The alleged attack remains under investigation, police said.
