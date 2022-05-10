UPDATE 3.30pm:
A man has been charged over an alleged assault on a supermarket worker in Newcastle.
Advertisement
The 36-year-old is accused of hitting a 52-year-old male employee of Coles at Wallsend Village with a shopping basket before fleeing the scene on Monday afternoon.
The 52-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest a short time after the incident and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
His condition was upgraded to serious but stable on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old was arrested on University Drive at Birmingham Gardens on Monday night and was taken to the Mater Hospital under police guard because of a substance in his system.
He was released from hospital on Tuesday and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, having custody of knife in public place, break and enter of a house and stealing, and attempting to stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm (personal).
He has been refused bail and will face court on May 16.
EARLIER REPORT:
A man is in hospital under police guard after an alleged attack on a supermarket worker at Wallsend this week.
Police arrested the 36-year-old on University Drive at Birmingham Gardens on Monday night, before he was taken to the Mater Hospital.
The Herald understands he required hospital treatment due to a substance in his system.
The man is accused of attacking a 52-year-old employee of Coles at Wallsend Village shopping centre about 2.30pm on Monday.
The 52-year-old was assessed at the Kokera Street scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
He was unconscious when emergency crews arrived and NSW Ambulance told the Herald on Monday the man went into cardiac arrest a short time after the incident.
Police said on Tuesday the man's condition had improved and he was listed as serious, but stable.
The alleged attack remains under investigation, police said.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.