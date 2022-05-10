HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman labelled the return of Nate De Thierry from Spain as massive but the utility back won't be rushed in for the blockbuster against Shute Shield leaders Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
De Theirry, the Wildfires player of the year in 2021, has spent the past six months in Spain at top-tier club Quesos Entrepinares.
He arrives back in Newcastle on Thursday night but will play off the second grade bench on Saturday.
"His last game in Spain was a couple of weeks ago," Coleman said. 'He is ready to go and keen to play some good footy but to bring him straight into first grade would be a stretch. He will play seconds on Saturday.
"He is a team-first guy and an ultra competitor. He will be a massive inclusion for us at this stage of the season."
De Thierry was used mainly at fly-half last season but can also play 12, 13 or 15. With centres Luke Nadurutalo (knee) and Nafi Tuitavake (ankle) our for extended periods, he is likely to fill a role in the midfield.
"We have an match analysis program we use, Hudle," Coleman said. "You can cut up games and make clips. Nate has been looking at those while in Spain and liaising with me. He is super keen and wants to rip in."
Coleman has made two changes from the side that rallied late to beat Randwick 41-38.
Penikolo Latu has recovered from illness and starts at inside centre for Tute Grant. Isaac Ullberg replaces Jed Englert on the wing.
"Peni will help us get us over the ad line a bit more," Coleman said.
"He has been pretty crook. I don't think he will get through 80 minutes so I will keep Tute fresh on the bench."
Manly have been the big improvers and sit top of the ladder with five wins and one loss.
"They are the form team and getting more confident every week," Coleman said. "They had a few out on the weekend and still beat Eastwood."
In a further boost to the Wildfires' depth, centre Rob Bauserau has returned after a stint playing rugby league with Newcastle club Western Suburbs.
Wildfires: 1 Faavae Sila, 2 Phil Bradford, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngarhue Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Morgan Innes, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Lona Halaholo, 9 Leon Fukofuka, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulhberg, 12 Penikolo Latu, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Adrian Delore, 15 Will Feeney.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
