We look forward to answering any questions at our Expo stall you may have regarding apprenticeships and trades in the building and construction industry. - Brett Lester, general manager of Newcastle Master Builders Group Training

BUILDING THE FUTURE: Carpentry apprentice Jack Star is one of many young Novocastrians who have embarked on building careers with Newcastle Master Builders Group Training.

The Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Careers Expo is a great opportunity for students to prospect and research their career interests and maybe even discover something new that they have not thought of yet.



There has never been a better time to become an apprentice or trainee in your chosen trade or interest, according to Brett Lester, general manager of Newcastle Master Builders Group Training P/L.



"With the flow-on effect of the trade shortage across Australia, demand for apprentices is high," Brett said.



"Initiatives like the Federal Government's "Apprentice & Trainee wage subsidy for Businesses" make it easier for business to take on apprentices. And the shortage of trades means the possibility of being the owner of a very successful business is extremely high after you complete your training."

Newcastle Master Builders Group Training P/L has been operating for 23 years and supplies building and construction industry apprentices to builders and sub-contractors,

"Builders, plumbers, electricians, bricklayers-, roofers, plasterers, painters, concretors etc - all the trades are offered," Brett explained.



"We make taking on a apprentice easy for businesses. We do all the paperwork, pay their wages and assist in managing them.



"The apprentices and trainees are indentured to us and for hire for the period of time the host/business needs them for."

Newcastle Master Builders Group Training P/L is proud of the role the organisation plays in helping young Novocastrians build their future.



Representatives will be in attendance at the Newcastle & Lake Mac Careers Expo at Newcastle Racecourse on May 19.

"Students and parents can rest assure that by the end of their time they will have all the information they need to make some positive choices," Brett said.



