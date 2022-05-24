I'd love to connect with enough talented locals to write, finance and produce the entire thing right here in Newie- Tim Levy
Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career early on?
I was born and raised in Sydney, growing up on the North Shore. I was always interested in entertainment from Saturday morning cartoons to movies, from children's books to live shows and musicals.
Why did you choose to study a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) and do you feel now it was the right choice?
My parents were very supportive of my interest in technology. They bought us an Apple //e when personal computers were still very new, which was an astonishing investment in hindsight (thank you, Mum and Dad).
From there, I became fascinated with the idea of using computers as a creative tool in film and television. Doing a degree in computer science was the natural extension of that interest, which lead to aspirations overseas. It was a great choice.
What led you to, and kept you in, the US for a decade?
I knew, from early on, that the best place to be for computer graphics was Silicon Valley in California. I remember deciding to do a tour of the most advanced Virtual Reality companies and labs in the US when I was barely 20 years old.
I reached out via email before the World Wide Web had even been invented, booking meetings, tours and couches to stay on. It was a revelation and I had a job before the tour was done. The US became our base where we eventually started a company, lived and worked in Santa Cruz, California and later on in Austin, Texas.
Tell us about GrooveDelicious, the children's TV show you were involved in that screened on Foxtel and Channel 9?
I had in mind that there was a spectrum of entertainment running from simple to complex, from less expensive to more expensive. I began with a series of storytelling albums called Carkids, then worked on a series of books before doing a TV pilot.
Foxtel's Aurora channel picked up the series which eventually ran on Channel 9 before going further afield internationally. I think they even played it in Papua New Guinea, according to the emails we got!
Why did you move to Newcastle in 2017 and what have you done to date?
I visited Newcastle in 2016 as part of a speaking tour for CEOs with The Executive Connection. Right away, I knew this was going to be home. We moved in late 2017 and my company came with us.
Why have you decided to pivot your agency, Resonant Blue Studios, and what will its new focus be?
We've been growing businesses as a digital strategy and production agency since 1996. Now we're pivoting to focus entirely on enabling film and television projects.
What work is the agency involved in right now?
On the one hand, we're producing our own short films with the intention of moving into television and feature length projects. Our first comedy short, Touched, is currently in post-production. On the other hand, we're helping clients to bring their films, short films and TV projects to market.
In real terms, that means we're helping to raising money to get projects over the line and into production, then working to grow the audience once they're complete.
What are the advantages of working in Newcastle for you?
My favourite part of living in Newcastle is the lifestyle. I love the relaxed and happy people we find all around us.
You've written 13 books - what on?
About half my books are in the digital strategy and business growth space such as 'YouTube Mastery' and 'The Google Gamble'. The other half are about creativity and purpose such as 'The Awakener's Handbook' and 'Creativity and Innovation'.
Why did you write Forever Money, co-authored with Tony Singh, your most recent tome?
I like the sound of 'tome', which makes it sound enormous but actually it's a quick read.
I wrote Forever Money to help friends and family find somewhere to start in the investment space, with the intention of helping them free themselves entirely from a working life. It's the kind of education I wish I'd had as a young person but wasn't covered at school.
You seem to have a gazillion projects on the go. What keeps you passionate about business, and moreover focused?
I started Resonant Blue Studios, the pivoted version of my digital strategy and marketing company, with a view to creating meaningful films.
I love the idea that when you watch a comedy, a drama or action film, there's something more to it. I love the idea that there's a moment of insight, somewhere in the film, that brings something more to your life.
If you want to accomplish three things in business this year, what are they?
Firstly, I'd love to get one of our short films into a film festival and maybe find an award or two.
Secondly, I'd love to get one of our features off the ground with enough funds to get into production. And finally, I'd love to connect with enough talented locals to write, finance and produce the entire thing right here in Newie.
Business, news and feature reporter.
