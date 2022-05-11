Uni a key player in new decarbonisation innovation hub

The University of Newcastle is among the beneficiaries of a $15 million state government investment to establish a decarbonisation innovation hub to help fast-track research, development and commercialisation of low emissions technologies.
The university's Institute for Energy and Resources (NIER) will co-host the Hub with the University of NSW.
The project is funded by a grant from the NSW Environmental Trust, with significant industry and university partner co-contributions.
It will drive industry transformation and development through its extensive networks, training, and capacity building.
"This exciting partnership will bring together some of the best researchers in NSW, with industry and government, to reduce greenhouse emissions with a focus on renewable energy, clean energy storage solutions, electrification, green fuels including hydrogen, and chemicals," University of Newcastle vice chancellor Alex Zelinsky said.
"Business may be looking to switch to greener alternatives, however creating and implementing the new technology can feel like a risk. The hub will help to identify and address these barriers and empower industry to create a profitable lower-emissions economy,"
"Through this targeted initiative, the hub will build an entire 'innovation ecosystem' in NSW, to drive measurable outcomes and impact towards NSW's goal of Net Zero by 2050."
The hub comprises a consortia of the NUW Alliance, (NSW's four leading research intensive universities - the University of Newcastle, University of New South Wales, the University of Wollongong and Western Sydney University), University of Technology, NSW Department of Primary Industries and Climate KIC (Knowledge Innovation Community) Australia.
It will also involve researchers from the disciplines of arts, architecture, engineering and science.
Additionally, the hub will include many industry and community members who will contribute time and funds to collaborate on initiatives.
Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said collaboration will underpin the project, which will help turn innovative ideas into new industries, jobs and prosperous outcomes.
NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the hub was a key part of the government's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
"As action on climate change grows internationally, there will be significant demand for new decarbonisation technologies with huge investment opportunities. NSW is taking the lead by coordinating efforts across our research, development, and commercialisation sectors," he said.
"This will help us create new jobs and high-tech businesses, while developing expertise in emission reduction technology."
The Office of the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer will oversee the Hub's work, with its hosts and partners including researchers in decarbonisation technologies across several sectors.
