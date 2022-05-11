Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle to co-host $15 million NSW decarbonisation innovation hub

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 11 2022 - 12:00am
Uni a key player in new decarbonisation innovation hub

The University of Newcastle is among the beneficiaries of a $15 million state government investment to establish a decarbonisation innovation hub to help fast-track research, development and commercialisation of low emissions technologies.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

