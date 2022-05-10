Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Newcastle all-rounder Aidan Cahill scores rookie contract with South Australia for 2022-23

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Cahill

NEWCASTLE cricketer Aidan Cahill had always intended to move away this summer, but not necessarily to South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.