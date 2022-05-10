JASON Hoffman will line-up for his 200th game in Newcastle Jets colours in the Australia Cup qualifier against Perth Glory at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Thursday night - and the veteran has no plans of stopping there.
Hoffman is close to finalising a contract extension with his hometown club.
The 33-year-old made his debut for the Jets in 2007 and has made 186 of his 266 A-League appearances for Newcastle. Add Asian Cup and Australian Cup (formerly FFA Cup) fixtures and the tally is 199.
"To play 200 games for the club is obviously a milestone that I am proud of," the fullback said. "I hope to add plenty more in the years to come.
"The club and I have basically come to an agreement. Hopefully it is signed, sealed and delivered soon. I obviously want to extend my time here as long as I can."
Hoffman has recovered from a groin issue, which forced him to miss the Jets' A-League season-ending 2-0 loss to the Central Coast.
"I have managed to get myself up and about at training and am ready to play on Thursday, depending which way the boss goes with the team," Hoffman said.
"I felt a twinge in the groin in the first half against Western United at home. I knew the injury was enough to keep me out of the derby, which was disappointing.
"The goal was to get right in case we had to play this game. I spent a lot of time on the physio table.
"The aim was to train today. The fitness wasn't an issue, it was more how I was moving. I came up pretty well at training today and it should be perfect by Thursday."
An easy option would have been to sit out the cup qualifier.
"There is too much on the line," Hoffman said. "A win will give us a ticket into the round of 32 for the Australia Cup next season. For me and the squad that is a tournament we want to be involved in.
"On an personal note, I was gutted to miss out on the derby. Even more so to see the team lose. You never want to end a season that way. This is a chance for us to play in a game that is worth plenty and get a win."
The Jets loss to the Mariners left them in ninth spot on 29 points and needing to beat last-placed Perth for a place in the national knockout.
Western Sydney and Brisbane meet in the other qualifier.
"This is a cup game where the ladder is irrelevant," Hoffman said. "We have to respect Perth. They beat Melbourne City recently. For us, it is a game we want to dominate and play our football and respect the threats they have."
The Australian Cup qualifier may not signal the end of the season for Hoffman, who is one of five Jets players nominated for the A-League All-Stars side to take on Barcelona at Accor Stadium on May 25.
A fan vote will decide 15 players, with coach Dwight Yorke and his assistant to select the remainder of the line-up.
"An opportunity to play in that game would be incredible," Hoffman said. I don't have any expectation what so ever. The fact I was recognised was really nice."
The other fullbacks in contention include Javi Lopez (Adelaide United), Scott Neville (Brisbane Roar), Lewis Miller (Central Coast), Jason Davidson (Melbourne Victory), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Sam Sutton (Wellington), Adama Traore (Western Sydney) and Ben Garuccio (Western United).
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
