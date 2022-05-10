Newcastle playmaker Adam Clune has been named to return to the No.7 jersey against Canterbury-Bankstown on Friday.
The halfback appears to have overcome a lingering knee problem that kept him out of Newcastle's 36-16 loss to North Queensland on Saturday.
Advertisement
He will play alongside Tex Hoy, who has been retained at five-eighth with Jake Clifford again left out of Newcastle's 24-man match squad.
Phoenix Crossland, who played halfback last week, moves back to the bench.
As expected, back-rower Mitch Barnett has been named to start after the end of his six-game suspension.
Young forward Mat Croker has also kept his place on the bench.
The Knights, equal last with the Bulldogs on competition points but running 16th on for and against, will be attempting to break a seven-game losing streak on Friday night.
Their game, part of the NRL's Magic Round where all 16 NRL teams play at the one venue, is scheduled for 6pm at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
Starting side
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Edrick Lee
3. Enari Tuala
4. Bradman Best
5. Dominic Young
6. Tex Hoy
7. Adam Clune
8. David Klemmer
9. Chris Randall
10. Daniel Saifiti
Advertisement
11. Mitchell Barnett
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Leo Thompson
Interchange
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jacob Saifiti
Advertisement
16. Pasami Saulo
17. Mathew Croker
Extended bench
18. Simi Sasagi
19. Sauaso Sue
20. Brayden Musgrove
Advertisement
21. Jaron Purcell
22. Krystian Mapapalangi
23. Kobe Rugless
24. Ben Talty
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.