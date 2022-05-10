PM announces $50m burst of energy for university and region

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit the Hunter on Wednesday to announce a $50 million investment in a new business and research partnership that the government expects will create 1,600 jobs over the next four years.
The University of Newcastle and the University of New South Wales will work with 27 industry partners, including 23 small businesses to develop world-leading technology in solar, hydrogen, storage and green metals, and rapidly deploy new technology solutions.
Advertisement
The partnership is the third project to receive funding through the Trailblazer program, which is designed to focus Australia's research power on national manufacturing priorities.
"Our economic plan is supercharging Australia's research and development, creating more jobs and helping to build a strong economy and a stronger future," Mr Morrison said.
"We are investing in new clean energy technology to turbo charge our significant investments in hydrogen to create jobs around Australia, particularly in the Hunter."
Acting Minister for Education and Youth Stuart Robert said the university partnership and its industry collaborators had promised more than $220 million in co-investment, matching public funding by around 4 to 1.
"The co-investment of industry partners, and especially by the 23 partner small businesses, shows that Australian industry is hungry to collaborate with universities to unleash a new wave of innovation," he said
"This project will help harness the cutting-edge clean energy research being done in our top universities, including in hydrogen, solar, and green metals.
"This Trailblazer funding means more jobs right here in Australia, a stronger research and development sector and a stronger economy.
READ MORE:
The Trailblazer's set of clean energy technological advances include:
The UNSW - University of Newcastle partnership was selected as a Trailblazer from a two-stage competitive assessment process where universities were required to submit expressions and interest and then more detailed business cases.
The Morrison Government has invested $362 million in the Trailblazer Universities program - an initial $243 million announced in November last year
This is part of the Government's $2.2 billion University Research Commercialisation Action Plan, which will focus the considerable research power of our universities on Australia's National Manufacturing Priorities.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.