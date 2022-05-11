Man in hospital after crash on Nelson Bay Road

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Port Stephens on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Nelson Bay Road, near the intersection of Richardson Road, at Salt Ash just before 10am after reports of a collision between a car and a truck.
A man aged in his 60s was trapped in one of the vehicles until emergency crews pulled him free.
He was taken by road ambulance to John Hunter Hospital with head and facial injuries.
The man is believed to be in a serious but stable condition.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while a clean-up in one of the westbound lanes takes place.
