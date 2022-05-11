Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Man taken to John Hunter Hospital after two-vehicle crash on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in hospital after crash on Nelson Bay Road

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Port Stephens on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.