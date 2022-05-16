Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Alex Morris in search of the best made-in-Newcastle baklava

By Alex Morris
May 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER doing extensive "research" on the best cinnamon scrolls in Newcastle for Weekender in 2021, I wanted to try something a little bit more complex and culturally diverse for the next pastry investigation. Something equally as decadent and delicious.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.