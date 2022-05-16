After eight years in Mayfield, Zaaki Espresso is well known and loved by locals. Penny Saris (Greek) and Anas Ezmigna (Jordanian) are the owners. Now that they have young children they don't make their own baklava anymore, but they do make their own baklava cheesecake and chocolate baklava cheesecake - a slightly less traditional take on the ancient dessert, and definitely worth the hype. (I'll have to go back to try the Turkish delight cheesecake.)