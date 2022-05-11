Newcastle Herald
Adamstown draw confidence ahead of clash with leaders Broadmeadow in NPLW NSW round 8

By Renee Valentine
May 11 2022 - 11:00pm
Ellen Hughes scored in Adamstown's 4-4 draw with Warners Bay last weekend. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Adamstown took more than a point from their 4-4 draw with big guns Warners Bay last Saturday night: they also gained plenty of confidence ahead of a round-eight NPLW NNSW clash with undefeated pace-setters Broadmeadow.

