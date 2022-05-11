Adamstown draw confidence ahead of clash with leaders Broadmeadow in NPLW NSW round 8

Adamstown took more than a point from their 4-4 draw with big guns Warners Bay last Saturday night: they also gained plenty of confidence ahead of a round-eight NPLW NNSW clash with undefeated pace-setters Broadmeadow.
Rosebud twice levelled to be locked at 2-2 by half-time. They then scored two unanswered goals in the final six minutes of regulation time to share the points.
Josie Morley scored twice with free kicks and Ellen Hughes and substitute Amani Bourke also found the back of the net.
The result, which came after back-to-back losses to Maitland (7-5) then Newcastle Olympic (4-1), impressed coach Ryan Campbell.
"After the last couple of weeks we've had they could have just thrown the towel in but they didn't and the subs came on and made a difference," Campbell said.
"It gives the girls a bit of belief that they can compete with these teams. From a squad point of view, I'd say that [Warners Bay] is the best team in the competition so for us to be able to compete and be right in the game shows the girls that there's a lot of positives."
Magic beat Adamstown 5-2 in the season-opener on March 18. They meet again this Saturday night at Speers Point.
**An Indigenous team will represent Northern NSW Football for the first time at this year's Women's State Cup, to be held at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility from July 8 to 10.
Indigenous players and coaches aged 16 years and over are encouraged to register their interest for selection.
**A networking evening that coincides with the NPLW Match of the Round between Charlestown Azzurri and Newcastle Olympic at Speers Point on Saturday night will headline NNSWF Female Football Week celebrations.
