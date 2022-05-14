GRNSW very pleased to unveil the upgraded Richmond track

We are pleased to report that work has been completed to upgrade the Richmond racetrack and it is back in action.
The project had been delayed due to the unseasonal autumn weather which brought with it torrential rain and flooding to the area, but after a week of trialling and with favourable reviews from participants, we're very pleased with the Richmond track officially opening on Friday, May 13, just on three months since its last meeting.
Works at the track included reshaping for better and safer geometry and transitioning of the running surface.
Two new adjusted starting positions were put in place. moving the 535m start to 520m and the 330m start to 320m.
The track sand surface was replaced, and a new dual carriage lure rail and post system to cater for a Safe Chase remote lure and a cable lure was installed, and the new LED lights look amazing.
I want to thank the NSW government which supplied funding of almost $700,000 from the Capital Grants Program for the $1.3 million Richmond upgrade.
At GRNSW we have been very fortunate to have a number of high-profile ambassadors spread the word about Greyhounds As Pets and our rehoming initiatives, including Australian football legend Tim Cahill and Olympic gold medal winner Jess Fox.
And it was tremendous to see another couple of our sporting ambassadors at Wentworth Park recently.
Superstar rugby league fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was on hand in the lead-up to the TAB Million Dollar Chase to help promote the event and the industry, and also feature on The Matty Johns Shows on Fox League, speaking about his love of greyhounds.
Then on MDC grand final night, another new ambassador, promising pugilist, Harry Garside was ringside at Wentworth Park to see She's A Pearl win the main event.
National Volunteer Week is on from Monday May 16 to Sunday May 22. It is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering, and across both racing and rehoming, volunteers play a huge part in this industry.
Fittingly the theme for National Volunteer Week in 2022 is Better Together, and that certainly rings true with greyhounds and volunteers.
Around the state and at all of our race clubs, volunteers play a significant and integral part in ensuring that our race meetings go ahead as scheduled. They are tireless workers and I thank each and every one of them.
And it is the same with our Greyhounds As Pets volunteers who are always happy to help and go above and beyond wherever they are needed.
We thank you all, and couldn't do it without you.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
