Knights forward Mitch Barnett has opened up about his planned move to the Warriors, saying he felt "wanted" by the club and the security of a three-year deal and chance to live abroad were determining factors in deciding to leave Newcastle.
The 28-year-old forward, who returns from suspension against the Bulldogs on Friday, signed with the Nathan Brown-coached side shortly after copping a six-game ban for his high shot on Penrith forward Chris Smith in round three.
A contrite Barnett spoke about the incident and his suspension on the Newcastle Herald's Toohey's News podcast, where he also explained why he has opted to depart the Knights at season's end.
"It was a bit sort of crazy how it all played out. The timing of it all," Barnett said.
"It was a bit unforeseen in terms of getting suspended and that playing out. There's been a few opinions on that. But it was a decision based on myself and my family.
"I was on contract, so it was a hard decision ... I'm a Newcastle junior, my home is only up the road where my family all live, so I knew it was going to be a big move but one I'm excited for to take my family on an adventure."
Barnett, originally from Wingham, was contracted with the Knights until the end of 2023, but with a young family he found the three-year offer from the Warriors hard to refuse. He also felt the club believed in him.
"It was a massive part of it, the security was huge for me," he said.
"From day one, the Warriors - I felt really wanted by them.
"They sort of laid out the plan they had for me and I was a bit sort of overwhelmed by how much they thought of me. So that was a good feeling.
"[I'm] not saying the Knights didn't want me or didn't value me ... it's just, the Warriors ... for my personal footy, I'll get to the play the position I really like playing and having a role ... I think I'll really relish."
With the Warriors set to be based back in New Zealand next year after playing out of Australia during COVID, Barnett said he felt like it was a prime opportunity to experience living in another country while his new son, Nate, was still quite young.
"It's good timing with Nate, he won't have to go into school or ... we won't have to pull him out of school. He won't even really remember the trip," Barnett said.
"It's one I'm really excited for, but my focus is on the Knights this year.
"I came here in hard times and we didn't win many games, if any at all, and I definitely want to finish the year a lot better than how we started and go out with a bang."
A versatile forward, Barnett has played all but two of his 117 NRL games at the Knights.
He joined the club mid-season from Canberra in 2016, the year after the Knights collected the first of what would be three consecutive wooden spoons.
In his seven seasons at the club, Barnett has always given his all. After he won his second Danny Buderus Medal in 2019, Knights CEO Phil Gardner labelled him a "potential future captain".
But at times, Barnett has played in a way that has cost his side, be it conceding a penalty or landing in hot water for an infringement.
He admitted his aggressive style had brought him unstuck in the past, but suggested that was not the case with his recent ban.
"Previous incidents were me trying to be aggressive and probably being over the top, but this one I really wasn't, it was quite the opposite," he said.
"I was just really trying to save a try. I got it wrong.
"I think in my nature in trying to get past him, I used the wrong sort of technique.
"That's something I've had a lot of time to think about and ... I've got to steer right clear of that."
While vowing to keep himself in check, Barnett doesn't want to fully ditch his combative approach, saying it is an integral part of what makes him the player he is.
"I'm always going to get criticised when I get it wrong," he said.
"If you're going to ride the highs with me, you've also got to ride the lows, I guess, as well.
"That's not just me, that's any player who plays my style. I've just got to do my best to not get things wrong."
Barnett paid a heavy price for his high shot on Smith.
Not only was he forced to miss six games, he had to endure watching the Knights fall from the top of the NRL ladder to the bottom, losing seven consecutive games.
"It's definitely been frustrating, but at the end of the day you do the crime you do the time," Barnett said.
"It's been a long six weeks and a tough one for the club. Hopefully me coming back, I can instill a bit of belief and a bit of fresh energy."
The Wingham Tigers junior said he had used his break wisely and would return a fitter player.
"I didn't get too much of a preseason in," Barnett said. "It was a bit patchy with COVID and I was still getting over groin surgery.
"So I just used that time to get the groin better and working hard on my fitness.
"I was motivated each day and hopefully it pays off."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald.
