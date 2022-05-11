Newcastle Herald
TOOHEY'S NEWS PODCAST: Newcastle Knights forward Mitch Barnett reveals why he's leaving the Knights, opens up on six-game ban and joining the Warriors

By Max McKinney
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:00am
Knights forward Mitch Barnett has opened up about his planned move to the Warriors, saying he felt "wanted" by the club and the security of a three-year deal and chance to live abroad were determining factors in deciding to leave Newcastle.

