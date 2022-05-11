Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Nikita Tszyu claims first-round TKO victory, Harry Garside wins third pro fight on Paul Gallen-Kris Terzievski undercard

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nikita Tszyu had an emphatic victory in his second professional fight in Newcastle on Wednesday night, dropping opponent Mason Smith in the opening exchanges before claiming the contest via TKO later in the first round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.