Nikita Tszyu had an emphatic victory in his second professional fight in Newcastle on Wednesday night, dropping opponent Mason Smith in the opening exchanges before claiming the contest via TKO later in the first round.
The 24-year-old son of Kostya and brother of Tim was a class above Smith, 27, landing some savage blows before the referee stepped in.
Tszyu played up to the crowd post-fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, where his brother has had two fights in recent years and his father fought in the 1990s.
An emotional Harry Garside dedicated his third professional boxing victory to his mum nine days after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Garside, who retained his Australian lightweight title and now has three wins from as many fights, defeated Layton McFerran via a referee's stoppage in the seventh round at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old, who turned professional after claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, had the upper hand against Layton McFerran (5-2-0) majority of the fight and always looked likely.
But 30-year-old McFerran, of Launceston, stood his ground and pressed forward throughout the contest.
Garside sensed an opportunity in the sixth and lifted his output, unleashing a barrage of punches on the Tasmanian before the stoppage in the following round.
"Nine days ago my mum told me she got diagnosed with breast cancer ... this one is for her," Garside said after the fight.
The Johnny Lewis-trained fighter credited McFerran as a "bloody tough" opponent and said he hoped to have two or three more fights this year.
But that will likely depend on how his hands held up. Garside said they were "f---ed" following the fight and he required scans.
Entering the ring to Men at Work's famous Land Down Under, Garside instantly drew the support of the Newcastle crowd and said he hoped to fight in the city again.
Earlier in the evening, Central Coast boxer Amber Amelia, who trains out of Gateshead, lost her second professional fight in a tight contest at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
Fighting Sydney-based Sara Jalonen (2-1) on the Paul Gallen-Kris Terzievski undercard, Amelia (1-1) was beaten in a split decision 48-47, 47-48, 47-48.
Their five-round fight at super featherweight went the distance and Amelia was unlucky not to claim victory in front of a vocal home crowd.
The 25-year-old drew a supportive reception upon entry and started the bout with plenty of energy.
With Jalonen back against the ropes early in the second round, she let go with a flurry of punches but Jalonen worked out of it.
She pressed again in the third while a "let's go Amber, let's go" chant briefly emerged from the crowd, but both fighters would get as good as they gave through the round.
Amber was on the front foot for most of the fight but Jalonen, an experienced amateur, threw some quality counter-punches that likely proved the difference.
In other undercard fights, Sam Goodman (11-0-0) defeated Fumiya Fuse (11-2-0) in what looked like a tight contest that went all 10 rounds, but all three judges scored the fight 98-91.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
