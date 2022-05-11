Newcastle Herald
Hometown boxer Amber Amelia loses second pro fight on Paul Gallen-Kris Terzievski undercard

By Max McKinney
Updated May 11 2022 - 11:04am, first published 9:55am
Central Coast boxer Amber Amelia, who trains out of Gateshead, lost her second professional fight in a tight contest at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.

