Central Coast boxer Amber Amelia, who trains out of Gateshead, lost her second professional fight in a tight contest at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
Fighting Sydney-based Sara Jalonen (2-1) on the Paul Gallen-Kris Terzievski undercard, Amelia (1-1) was beaten in a split decision 48-47, 47-48, 47-48.
Their five-round fight at super featherweight went the distance and Amelia was unlucky not to claim victory in front of a vocal home crowd.
The 25-year-old drew a supportive reception upon entry and started the bout with plenty of energy.
With Jalonen back against the ropes early in the second round, she let go with a flurry of punches but Jalonen worked out of it.
She pressed again in the third while a "let's go Amber, let's go" chant briefly emerged from the crowd, but both fighters would get as good as they gave through the round.
Amber was on the front foot for most of the fight but Jalonen, an experienced amateur, threw some quality counter-punches that likely proved the difference.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
