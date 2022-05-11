Scott Morrison and former Prime Minister John Howard visited Lake Macquarie on Wednesday in a sign the Coalition has not given up hope of prising key Hunter seats off Labor at next week's election.
Labor also sent in reinforcements in the form of shadow health minister Mark Butler, who was in Toronto with the party's incumbent MPs and Hunter candidate Dan Repacholi.
Controversial Nationals senator Matt Canavan will be in Newcastle on Thursday, and Labor will announce a commitment to a $16 million technology hub aligned to the University of Newcastle.
Mr Morrison was in Warners Bay, in the seat of Shortland, to announce $50 million for a new business and research partnership involving the University of Newcastle and University of NSW before moving on to the marginal Central Coast seats of Dobell and Robertson.
A Liberal source said "everywhere the PM goes is significant" and the Warners Bay visit was an indication internal party polling showed some Hunter seats were still in play 10 days before the election.
The source said Mr Morrison had weighed up stopping in the Paterson electorate, which Labor holds on a five-point margin, but had opted for Shortland because it was closer to the Central Coast.
The Liberals' Shortland candidate, Nell McGill, told local media and the Prime Minister's travelling press pack that the university funding announcement was more evidence that "this government loves the Hunter region".
Mr Howard was in Morisset on Wednesday campaigning with the Nationals' candidate for the seat of Hunter, James Thomson.
The 82-year-old said he expected the vote for Hunter and the nation to be "very tight".
"It's obviously an interesting marginal seat," Mr Howard said.
"I think James has a very good chance of winning."
Mr Morrison had not visited the Hunter since his rowdy visit to Edgeworth Tavern five weeks ago, when Newcastle pensioner Ray Drury confronted the Prime Minister about issues with his disability pension.
But Labor deputy leader Richard Marles and Mr Butler were in Newcastle on Tuesday to announce a $1 million commitment to keep open Warabrook's Kaden Centre for cancer patients.
Mr Butler stayed in town to appear with candidates again on Wednesday. He reiterated Labor's pledge to restore full funding to the Hunter's GP Access After Hours service, a commitment Mr Albanese made on a visit to Toronto in early January.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
