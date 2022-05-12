LETTERS: Why nurses and midwives fear for their registrations

DARRYL Tuckwell, (Short Takes, 6/5), what's even worse is that Liberal MP Ken Wyatt also says that he himself needs a pay rise, despite already being on $426,000 a year. Apparently Wyatt has said he should get the pay rise because he works hard. Well, so do aged care workers on $24 an hour, some of whom struggle to pay for food or rent. If there was a list of people deserving of a pay rise, I would put aged care workers somewhere towards the top, and Mr Wyatt somewhere towards the bottom.