Today, on International Nurses Day, we celebrate the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale's birthday, and we mark it acknowledging the significant contribution nurses make to the lives of people at their most vulnerable.
Never has this been so visible to the Australian public as we navigate our way through COVID-19. Those challenges are not over yet, as we are starting to see the long-term impact COVID-19 is having on people and the continuation of care required.
We also see nurses emotionally and physically tired from the ongoing demands of COVID-19, regardless of their work setting. But just as the profession responded to the pandemic, so too it is responding to the effects on its workforce instituting access to wellbeing programs and instigating support measures to maintain mental health.
On this day, we celebrate the resilience and strength of nurses who keep going to prioritise the people they care for. We also acknowledge the outstanding leadership nurses provided across Australia in so many ways to manage COVID-19, from infection control and prevention; to acute care in ICU; to rehabilitation for those with long COVID; to the public health response with vaccination, testing and tracing and for the empathy shown to those who were dying and their families.
Students undertaking their Bachelor of Nursing program must also be recognised on this day as they progress towards entering one of Australia's most trusted professions.
The University of Newcastle prides itself in giving students hands-on clinical experience, learning in world-class simulation laboratories on campus. We also extend opportunities for our students to gain experience in a variety of clinical settings from medical-surgical facilities, acute care, mental health settings to aged care and rural health clinics.
Students educated during the pandemic have had experiences like no other students before them.
Yet the current groups of students educated during the pandemic have had experiences like no other students before them. Students have also contributed to the COVID-19 response.
They've responded to requests to supplement staffing on wards; go to aged care facilities to feed and provide personal hygiene to residents; been involved in tracing; acted as marshals for the vaccination clinics on top of having their study program enormously disrupted. Our nursing students at the University of Newcastle have displayed a high level of professionalism as they've worked with us and industry to be a part of the response.
While it's no doubt been incredibly stressful as they've attempted to complete their studies, our nursing students have been led by amazing role models who have provided them with remarkable leadership and displayed enormous resilience. I anticipate this experience will be a positive influence on these students as they seek employment as registered nurses.
However, these students would not have been able to be part of the response enacting the vision of the school to provide 'Excellence in Caring' if it hadn't been for our academics in the School of Nursing and Midwifery, responsible for the Bachelor of Nursing program.
Our academics supported students in numerous ways to lessen their anxiety, adapting their teaching materials to online delivery and continuously pivoting to reschedule placements as the demands of COVID-19 impacted both hospital and aged care. The school's goal was to support students as they progressed through their program and sought employment in a timely manner. We were able to achieve this with high success and, just like their counterparts in the health and aged care sectors, academics also demonstrated resilience, strength and leadership in response to the COVID-19 impact.
No matter whether a registered nurse, a student undertaking studies in nursing or an academic, it is part of our DNA to display the attributes of resilience, strength, and leadership across the sectors of health, aged care and education.
The University of Newcastle's Bachelor of Nursing program enables development of these attributes in its graduates in partnership with the health and aged care sectors, and we are proud of our current students and those who are newly graduated.
It has been hard; it has been disruptive, but we can celebrate today and everyday the profession of nursing and the resilience, strength and leadership displayed in our everyday work.
When our current students graduate, they will join a proud and close community of nurses - knowing they will be making an important and meaningful contribution to society.
