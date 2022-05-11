Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League
Subscriber

Australia Cup soccer: Refuelled Jets vow to finish season on a high

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 11 2022 - 9:04am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CUP MISSION: Jets captain Matt Jurman (centre) returns to the starting side against Perth. Picture: Getty Images

AN Australian Cup qualifier was not how Newcastle Jets captain Matt Jurman planned to end the season but that doesn't make securing a win over Perth less important at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.