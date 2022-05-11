AN Australian Cup qualifier was not how Newcastle Jets captain Matt Jurman planned to end the season but that doesn't make securing a win over Perth less important at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
As the top six teams prepare for the A-League play-offs, the Jets are in a fight with the bottom three sides for a place in the national knockout - a tournament they didn't feature in this season.
After finishing the regular season in ninth spot, they host cellar dwellers Perth. Brisbane travel to Western Sydney in the other play-off. The two winners progress to the Australia Cup main draw.
"As a team, we didn't get to where we wanted [in the A-League]," Jurman said.
"We are desperate to end the season on a winning note and give us another competition to play in next season. It is important for the pre-season to have these cup games available.
"In terms of football, I think we have played some good stuff. There have been a lot of positive signs.
"There have also been times where we have played good football but haven't gotten results.
"It is about being ruthless in front of both goals. Stop their players from having too many shots on goal and, at the other end, be ruthless when we have chances.
"That is what we have to do against Perth. It is an important game for us to win."
Jurman returns to the starting side after recovering from a virus which has ripped through the squad.
Coach Arthur Papas is the latest to be struck down. He was home ill on Wednesday and handed the reins to his assistants for the final training session.
"It is not a typical flu," Jurman said. "It hit me pretty hard last week. Some players have felt worse than when they had COVID. You get normal flu symptoms, plus it impacts on your breathing and you wake up in the middle of the night drenched with sweat. You can't sleep properly."
Jurman was "not sure" if Papas would be on the sideline on Thursday night.
"If the boss is not there, other people need to step up," he said.
"I will be one of those people who will try and drive the team on and off the pitch. Make sure that the mindset is right and everyone is focused. Everyone knows how we play our football. It is not about that. It is making sure everyone is focused and has the right mindset."
Georgian striker Beqa Mikeltadze scored a hat-trick and Brazilian Daniel Penha grabbed a brace as the Jets thumped a very inexperienced Perth outfit 6-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on April 10.
Penha, who is on a loan deal, is among a host of players possibly making their last appearance for the Jets.
"Everyone should be hungry to win this game, whether you have a contract or not," Jurman said. "It is a big game for both clubs and you shouldn't need that extra motivation."
The Jets have been vulnerable defensively in transition. And given the inexperienced side that Perth is likely to field, it may be a case of counter-attack football for the visitors.
"It is about taking risks in the right spaces," Jurman said. "Not losing the ball at the back or in midfield where players are out of position. If we are patient, at the right time we can take those risks."
The play-off was to be held at Jack McLaughlan Oval but the recent wet weather and damage to the pitch has forced a move to McDonald Jones Stadium.
Entry to the game is free. There will be designated bays in the grandstand reserved for members.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
