LETTERS: It'd be preferential to have a different voting system

By Letters to the Editor
May 15 2022 - 6:30pm
HAVE YOUR SAY: Australia's preferential voting system has provoked a mixed response from Newcastle Herald readers.

THE full preferential voting system applying at the coming federal election, particularly in the House of Representatives, is flawed and needs to either move to a first past the post system or an optional preferential system as applies in NSW and Queensland state elections.

