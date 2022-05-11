Newcastle Herald
Glendale now the focus for Newcastle Basketball's new stadium after Hillsborough rejected

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 11 2022 - 7:30pm
REBOUND: Newcastle Basketball will forge ahead with plans to build a new stadium at Glendale after its Hillsborough proposal was rejected.

Newcastle Basketball will proceed with plans to build a new stadium at Glendale after its application was rejected for Hillsborough.

