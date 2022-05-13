Strong demand for high quality NSW export coal means Hunter mining operations will continue to provide thousands of jobs and billions in economic support to the region for at least several decades.
This is the general view of most sensible observers of global coal markets.
Advertisement
It is also consistent with the NSW Government's Coal Strategy, which clearly outlines the very different prospects for NSW export coal compared to coal mined for use in NSW.
This is because only a very small proportion of coal mined in NSW is actually used here. The vast majority of coal mined in NSW - more than 85 per cent - is shipped overseas to almost 20 countries for their use.
It's why the announced closure of power stations in NSW does not mean the imminent end of coal mining here, or the need for some urgent "transition".
The announced closure of power stations in NSW does not mean the imminent end of coal mining here, or the need for some urgent 'transition'.
The Hunter economy has time to change. Of course, there will be changes in market conditions over time. However, these are not certain, known, or universally applicable. The world is not all the same.
Some parts of the world are moving quickly away from coal. Others are doing so more slowly. Some are reviewing their plans in light of the war in Ukraine. While other places, predominantly developing countries, are increasing their use of coal, and also increasing their use of other energy sources like renewables as well.
NSW coal exports have been at or near record levels for the last six years. Coal prices have never been higher, and are expected to remain strong for some time. Our member companies are providing more jobs than at any stage over the last decade, their spending in NSW also continues to be high, and record coal royalties are flowing into the NSW Treasury.
These are hardly the characteristics of a rapidly dying industry.
These facts should serve as a reality check for those demanding a fast "transition" to some silver-bullet-set of future industries to replace mining.
Some want to see a supply-driven end to coal mining, rather than the reality that the Australian coal export market will be driven by changes in global demand over the long term.
Some mistakenly believe that if we stop supplying our NSW coal to the world demand for coal globally will also cease. It's a flawed logic that ignores what is happening in the real world.
Mining makes a big contribution to the jobs and the economy here, but a small contribution to the global coal market. We export just over 160 million tonnes of coal annually into a global coal market of over 8 billion tonnes.
Ending our very small contribution to the global coal market would have little impact, other than to create a supply gap for others to fill, most likely with poorer quality coal delivering higher overall emissions.
In the long term, our high-quality coal also means NSW will potentially be one of the last places on earth where coal will be mined, providing us with an opportunity to increase our export volumes even in a smaller global market.
NSW Minerals Councils annual Economic Survey found that in the last financial year, mining companies supported more than 13,250 jobs in the Hunter, directly injected $6.1 billion into the Hunter economy and supported more than 3160 mining supplier businesses across the region.
Mining companies in the last financial year contributed 29 per cent of the GRP of the Hunter region's economy.
With this solid foundation, the Hunter economy is already strong and vibrant.
Advertisement
It has a dynamic mining sector helping to drive local manufacturing for a range of other industries. It has wonderful agriculture with world class wine and horse-breeding sectors, terrific tourism attractions, airport access, port facilities, services industries including health and hospitals, a globally recognised university and research sector, defence industries associated with the RAAF base, and a potential submarine base.
The Hunter economy is therefore well placed to continue to strengthen and diversify.
Opportunities are emerging all the time and there's a critical mass of innovators and entrepreneurs willing to take risks.
Further diversification and strengthening of the Hunter economy should be supported and encouraged over the long term.
At the same time, mining will continue to provide the region with a strong base of local jobs, investment and economic growth for decades.
This will help us all to build an ever stronger Hunter economy for the future.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.