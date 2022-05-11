Police investigate spate of motorcycle thefts in Newcastle

Police are investigating a spate of motorcycle thefts recently across a handful of Newcastle suburbs.
There has been an increase of cases particularly in the Cooks Hill, Hamilton, Merewether and The Junction areas.
Advertisement
An attempted theft was interrupted at Hamilton in the early hours of Wednesday morning, while another vehicle was taken from a public carpark at Cooks Hill.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the string of robberies and attempted thefts - including CCTV or dashcam footage that could help investigators - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online reporting portal.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.