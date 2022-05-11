Men charged over alleged drug supply at Scone

Three men have been charged with drug-related offences following an extensive investigation in the Hunter.
Strike Force Bunks was established in December 2021 by Hunter Valley Police District to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the Scone area.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives attached to Surry Hills Region Enforcement Squad attended a hotel at Barangaroo, Sydney, and arrested two men - aged 30 and 42 - on Wednesday.
During a subsequent search of the men, police allegedly found cocaine and cannabis, which were seized for forensic examination.
The men were taken to Surry Hills Police Station where they were charged with knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug (indictable quantity) and possessing a prohibited drug.
Both men were granted conditional bail and will face Scone Local Court on June 15.
Meanwhile, detectives also attended a licenced premises on Kelly Street, Scone, on Wednesday and arrested a 37-year-old man.
Search warrants were executed at the licenced premises and two homes in Scone, where several items were seized for forensic examination.
The man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, one count of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, having goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and licensee permit sale of prohibited drugs.
He will also appear at Scone Local Court on June 15.
