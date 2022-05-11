Newcastle Herald
Man arrested in Queensland trying to flee country in connection with dead diver, $20m worth of cocaine found at Port of Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 11 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 9:50pm
Police have arrested a man allegedly trying to flee the country in connection with a diver who died and $20 million worth of cocaine found at Newcastle port this week.

