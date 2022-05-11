Police have arrested a man allegedly trying to flee the country in connection with a diver who died and $20 million worth of cocaine found at Newcastle port this week.
The 62-year-old was detained in North Queensland about 5.30pm on Wednesday as he was trying to board a flight to Singapore.
Advertisement
He was taken to Cairns Watch House and charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug - a Commonwealth offence - and large commercial drug supply - a NSW offence.
Police said on Thursday morning that Organised Crime Squad detectives were traveling to Queensland to seek the 62-year-old's extradition to NSW.
He will face Cairns Magistrates Court today.
Several policing agencies - including NSW Police, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force - have set up Strike Force Groove to investigate how a diver came to die at Berth Two at the Port of Newcastle with 50kg of cocaine nearby.
Police believe the diver was retrieving drugs smuggled in attached to a ship that last came from Argentina - unknown to the crew - and that at least two other people were involved in the "high-end" operation at the Newcastle receiving point.
Investigators believe the 50kg of cocaine recovered was only part of the shipment brought into the country via the port.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.