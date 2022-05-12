OLD SCHOOL Harleys and two-pound cannons - not the way many former church organists celebrate a century of life.
Having turned 100 on Friday, May 6, Valda McKim spent the following day touring Newcastle on the Old School Motorcycle Club's Harley trike, before taking in the sights from Fort Scratchley.
Advertisement
The idea for Ms McKim's day out was born last year after she had been hot air ballooning for her 99th birthday, when son Alan asked "now this is done, what do you want to do for the big one?"
Half in jest, Ms McKim replied "I want to spend the day on a Harley-Davidson".
President of Old School Australia Mick Yule, who took Ms McKim out for the day, described it as a "privilege and an honour".
"I added a bit of a twist to the tour. I got in touch with the Mayor's office and we got Declan Clausen to Fort Scratchley. Then I spoke to the boys there and they agreed to do an extra firing at 11.30 so Valda could do the honours," Mr Yule said.
"It was a bit hard for her to get in the bunker so a couple of the boys crossed their arms and carried Valda over. If we can help anybody out, we will."
Mr Yule said the part which stands out in his mind the most was when Ms McKim asked to hold his hand.
"I lost my mother when I was 10 years old so Valda had no idea how much it meant for me to feel like part of that family."
Born and raised in the Newcastle suburbs, Ms McKim's only genuine birthday wish was to be "surrounded by the whole family".
So, after the trike tour, 30 of her closest family celebrated lunch at the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
Still living largely independently at home, Ms McKim has three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
When the pandemic hit, Ms McKim was "regretfully" forced to give up coach tours and cruises. However, having played the organ at her church in Kotara for many years, she is still actively involved in the Probus club.
When asked what her secret to a happy 100 years is, Ms McKim replied "being surrounded by love and support of your family".
"We don't know when our end comes but I appreciate every single day."
Ms McKim worked at Commonwealth Oxygen (ComOx) during World War II years and her father, a returned serviceman from the first World War, controlled the lifts in Scott's store on Hunter Street.
A lifetime highlight, according to Ms McKim, was her four decades spent as a dedicated volunteer with the Pink Ladies at the Royal Newcastle Hospital.
"I was one of the original pink ladies and I stayed there until the day they transferred to John Hunter," she said.
Advertisement
"I only worked once a week but I loved what I did and made some beautiful friends."
Having read the Newcastle Herald since getting married in 1944, Ms McKim still has the paper delivered and reads it every day and said she "couldn't live without it".
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.