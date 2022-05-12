Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Valda McKim celebrated her 100th birthday with Harley Davidsons and a gun firing at Fort Scratchley

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
May 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Privilege and an honour: For her 100th birthday, Valda McKim spent the day touring Newcastle on the Old School Motorcycle Club's Harley trike with president Mick Yule, before taking in the sights from Fort Scratchley. Picture: Jamie Gilmore

OLD SCHOOL Harleys and two-pound cannons - not the way many former church organists celebrate a century of life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.