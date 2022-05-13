This is a home of rare distinction

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Advertisement
Set high on a stunning headland with spectacular 180-degree vistas of the ocean and dramatic coastline, this breathtaking property borders an expansive national park with direct access to walking trails leading to secluded sandy beaches and rock pools.
The home is stylish down to the last detail. The interiors boast four queen-sized bedrooms, three glamorous bathrooms and an open plan living zone with soaring vaulted ceilings to further highlight the volume of the home.
Downstairs is a self-contained space giving you plenty of options for guests, teens or an income stream.
Three outdoor living spaces ensure you'll find the perfect spot when entertaining or relaxing, and allow your gaze to be transfixed by the sea eagles that soar over the cliffs and the whales and dolphins that frolic below.
The exquisite kitchen is enhanced by stone benchtops and high-end appliances.
The home is surrounded by manicured grounds, and the lower terrace has an eight to ten person spa pool, and a firepit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.