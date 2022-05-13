Newcastle Herald
Weekend fishing opportunities amplified by forces of nature

By Simon Walker
May 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Steve Holmes from Dudley wins $45 courtesy of Sandgate Tackle Power for these two snapper 5.2kg and 3.8kg caught at Broughton Island last weekend.

Reasonable weather with big tides running into a full moon suggest conditions will be pretty good for fishing this weekend.

